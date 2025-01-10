Can Murray help Djokovic win the Australian Open?
SummaryNovak Djokovic has enlisted the help of former rival Andy Murray as his coach for the Australian Open. The unexpected partnership aims to help Djokovic win a record 25th Grand Slam singles title
Andy Murray knows a thing or two about how to play Novak Djokovic. Murray has beaten Djokovic 11 of the 36 times they have met on the men’s tennis tour—not a figure in his favour. But eight of those wins have come on a hard court, the kind used in the Australian Open.
Murray also knows a thing or two about unusual coaching choices. At the peak of his career, the Scotsman got Amelie Mauresmo, one of the first women to take up this role on the men’s tour, to guide him.
So when Djokovic hired Murray, who retired as a player last year after the Paris Olympics, to coach him for this year’s Australian Open, the strange novelty of the combination instantly made it the most intriguing aspect of this year’s opening Grand Slam. What it does for Djokovic is to get an (former) opponent to fight in his corner; what it offers fans is the sight of two contemporary greats working from the same side of the net.