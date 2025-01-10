Can Murray help Djokovic win the Australian Open?

Djokovic’s immediate need is to figure out how to get ahead of most notably two younger rivals, the world No.1 Jannik Sinner and No.3 Carlos Alcaraz. The two players shared the Majors last year, with Sinner winning in Melbourne and the US while Alcaraz got the French Open and Wimbledon. Last year, the Italian Sinner beat Djokovic in the Australian Open semi-final, before eventually winning his maiden Grand Slam title. Djokovic had never before lost in the Australian Open semi-final (or final for that matter), a sign of vulnerability and an early indication for how the rest of the year was to turn out for him.