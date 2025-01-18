Look at animal movement with more generosity
SummaryAnimal movement is crucial for survival, yet often misunderstood as deviant behavior. Embracing wildlife's natural instincts is key to harmonious coexistence with nature
On a daily lunch walk in Delhi in January, I see a little bird, winking like a light. It has a grey head, but most of its body is a bright lemon-yellow. It sits on top of an iron fence on a wall, and then it flies towards the left, or the right, chasing an insect only it can see. Triumphant and swallowing its catch, it comes back to its perch, having flown in a circle, the fence a point on the circle’s circumference. It repeats this grasping flight several times, resembling a dance step rather than a lethal hunt. This movement is called sallying. The Grey-headed canary flycatcher is a juggler, executing three things at once—dashing and diving, hunting its prey, avoiding collision with things. And sallying isn’t the only reason why this graceful tornado astonishes me: It’s also because the bird is migratory, having come to the city from the Himalaya in winter.