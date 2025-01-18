Look at animal movement with more generosity

Also read: Our messy association with elephants

In December 2024, I walked along a mountainside looking for migratory eagles. Within a ruffle of Himalayan griffon vultures, there was an eagle from Central Asia. This was the Steppe eagle, a bird that makes long flights to come south towards India each year. On another December a few years ago, I saw a Steppe eagle on an unusual hill—the lip of a man-made mountain, the garbage landfill of Bhalswa in Delhi. The bird was trying to scavenge. It seemed a terrible pity that a magnificent bird of prey, just off its long migration, would pick at trash in a dirty heap. It reminded me that migratory birds have several potential threats in their journeys—electric lines (which they collide into), poisoning, overall habitat degradation. The journeys are dangerous, they can also be life-threatening. They are here today, gone tomorrow. Wetlands full of migrating geese fall silent in summer; birders love the sight, they also miss it. And at the back of their minds is a niggling feeling—they don’t know whether they will see the same bird, or that flock of birds, again.