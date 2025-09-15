How caring for stray dogs and cats is creating a kinder corporate culture

Preeti Khanna takes care of 35 dogs around the export house she works in Gurugram. The marketing professional, 54, brings food for them each morning, feeding them as soon as she gets into the office. She started the practice during covid, in an individual capacity, feeding, vaccinating and sterilising the canines. Watching her every day, some colleagues started contributing funds towards Khanna’s caretaking expenses. The organisation’s chairperson has even set up an emergency fund for the canines. When Khanna is away, she has two team members who take on the feeding duties.