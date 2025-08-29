In admiration for the whimsical man who takes on the male troll

I am very sorry but I can’t remember the name of the person I am about to talk about. The man in this delightful video was talking in Hindi about men on social media responding to his white-knuckle sport-loving woman friend. We first see his absolutely fearless friend crossing what looks like a ravine on a tight rope. I could only watch it through a gap in the fingers covering my eyes. Next, we see men in the comment section making lewd remarks about her body. The man who made the video goes through some of the comments, sounding absolutely exasperated and explains how, despite himself, he was surprised at the depths of the crudeness. There is no defending men, he concludes.

Now, I don’t know if this person makes a lot of content like this but he joined a short list of reasons why I still go on Instagram—baby elephant videos, Lebanese comedians and dance tutorials. This man would be in my newest, short category. Men’s commentary about men’s sexist behaviour.

Also Read | Arundhati Roy presents her ‘gangster’ mother

Depending on the accounts you already follow, the languages your favourite accounts are in, your other interests, you can find one of these fellas. Perhaps you have sensed already, I don’t know what to call them. In Real Life, we used to call them progressive men. Some of these men are certainly that, building on familiar progressive credentials like being English teachers in university. To quote writer (and teacher) Vijeta Kumar, “It occurs to me now that I’ve never had to meet an English teacher outside the classroom to make them human."

The commentary from this kind of progressive man is carefully structured, often quotes peer-reviewed research and has a definite turn for irony as they take down some male troll who thinks women are weak or are not weak enough (it’s always one or the other). What is more interesting to me are the newer kind of progressive male creator. (I don’t know what to call these men. Please bear with me. Also, I am open to suggestions.)

This latter set of men, I feel, are deliberately turning away from the aesthetic of the ocean of manosphere content. Some signs of Andrew Tate-inspired woman-hating manosphere content are: sunglasses indoors, fake deep voices, a vast array of microphones as if you are playing press conference-press conference, big watches and fake seriousness. Or in the Indian context, the conviction that semen retention aka discipline aka not masturbating makes you worthy of worship. They are the reason why “he sounds like a man with a podcast" is a great contemporary insult. They are grifter, scammer sailors dashing their ships against rocks driven by the siren song of their own voices. It is this wannabe solemnity of highly unserious gents that my favourite creators take potshots at.

There is the Australian who sits on the side of his bed in his shorts rolling his eyes as he plays a clip by a dude saying women should not be allowed go out alone or that really masculine men will order food that is not on the menu or sit with their legs crossed. He continuously makes hideous faces.

Or the tall dancer who does baton dances after making fun of “dating experts" who talk about women’s bodycounts (If you are a normal person, I should explain that ‘bodycount’ is a gross way of referring to sexual history and not murders). They are in flamingo T-shirts and captain’s hats. Sometimes they are giants in green ganjis.

All of them work to dethrone the “serious" and are less obviously invested in the inevitable power games of the old-style progressive man. Yes, yes, they are still in the creator economy and all of them are still subject to the dictates of the all-powerful and creepy algorithm. And of course, every week I should remind myself that I trust no man. Thank you for reminding me.

I used to run a feminist platform and for some years lived within an ecosystem of writers, artists, musicians and creators exploring their feminist ideas, art and research online. What a time to be alive. Yet, it is not nostalgia that is fuelling my enjoyment of these creators.

When I watch Indian women creators and the stupendous work they put online—the poet Aleena or musician Neha Singh Rathore or academic Madri Kakoti, for instance—I have to work to prevent my admiration from being swamped by rage and terror. I try not to be a coward but I am always aware of the high stakes involved. I am always aware of the risks of the white-knuckle sport of their choice—truth telling.

The feminist adage goes that “men are afraid women will laugh at them and that women are afraid men will kill them." And that being true, what could be more relaxing than watching well-made reels by men who don’t take themselves seriously, laughing at men who only take themselves seriously? Not even baby elephants.

Nisha Susan is the author of The Women Who Forgot To Invent Facebook And Other Stories. She posts @chasingiamb.