In admiration for the whimsical man who takes on the male troll

I am very sorry but I can’t remember the name of the person I am about to talk about. The man in this delightful video was talking in Hindi about men on social media responding to his white-knuckle sport-loving woman friend. We first see his absolutely fearless friend crossing what looks like a ravine on a tight rope. I could only watch it through a gap in the fingers covering my eyes. Next, we see men in the comment section making lewd remarks about her body. The man who made the video goes through some of the comments, sounding absolutely exasperated and explains how, despite himself, he was surprised at the depths of the crudeness. There is no defending men, he concludes.