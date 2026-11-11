Antibiotics for dogs and cats: When does your pet really need them?

The same principle applies elsewhere. Two dogs with identical-looking skin lesions may have completely different diseases, so don’t use leftover medication from one pet for another. Recurrent skin and ear infections are particularly important. If your dog returns every few months with another infection, repeatedly treating the bacteria without asking why they keep returning solves only half the problem. Allergies, endocrine disease, anatomy and moisture may all contribute. Sometimes the sensible next step is a culture, not another antibiotic.