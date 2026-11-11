There is a particular request veterinarians hear remarkably often: “Can you just give him an antibiotic?” The dog has diarrhoea. The cat has started sneezing. There is an itchy patch of skin, a wound, a cough, or a slightly abnormal blood report. Somewhere along the way, antibiotics have acquired a reputation as the medicine you add when you want to make sure you are treating something.
They are not. Antibiotics treat bacterial infections. They do not treat viruses, allergies, inflammation or most causes of diarrhoea. Sometimes the correct treatment really is an antibiotic. Sometimes good veterinary medicine means deliberately not prescribing one.
Antibiotics Aren't Cure-Alls
This matters because antimicrobial resistance is no longer a distant future problem. In 2021, an estimated 4.71 million human deaths worldwide were associated with bacterial antimicrobial resistance, with 1.14 million deaths directly attributable to It. If current trends continue, researchers estimate that by 2050, 1.91 million people could die each year because of antimicrobial resistance.
Pet owners have a role in this because resistant bacteria do not recognise the boundaries between human and veterinary medicine. One habit I would be happy to see disappear is the home collection of half-finished antibiotic strips and bottles. A dog develops loose stools, someone remembers the medicine prescribed six months ago, and treatment begins before anyone has worked out why the diarrhoea is happening. It stops as abruptly as the symptoms stop.
Diarrhoea treatment is an excellent example of how veterinary medicine has changed. For years, metronidazole, commonly known by the brand name Flagyl, was almost automatically prescribed to dogs with diarrhoea. It still has legitimate uses, but routine uncomplicated diarrhoea is generally not one of them.