There is a particular request veterinarians hear remarkably often: “Can you just give him an antibiotic?” The dog has diarrhoea. The cat has started sneezing. There is an itchy patch of skin, a wound, a cough, or a slightly abnormal blood report. Somewhere along the way, antibiotics have acquired a reputation as the medicine you add when you want to make sure you are treating something.
There is a particular request veterinarians hear remarkably often: “Can you just give him an antibiotic?” The dog has diarrhoea. The cat has started sneezing. There is an itchy patch of skin, a wound, a cough, or a slightly abnormal blood report. Somewhere along the way, antibiotics have acquired a reputation as the medicine you add when you want to make sure you are treating something.
They are not. Antibiotics treat bacterial infections. They do not treat viruses, allergies, inflammation or most causes of diarrhoea. Sometimes the correct treatment really is an antibiotic. Sometimes good veterinary medicine means deliberately not prescribing one.
They are not. Antibiotics treat bacterial infections. They do not treat viruses, allergies, inflammation or most causes of diarrhoea. Sometimes the correct treatment really is an antibiotic. Sometimes good veterinary medicine means deliberately not prescribing one.
Antibiotics Aren't Cure-Alls
This matters because antimicrobial resistance is no longer a distant future problem. In 2021, an estimated 4.71 million human deaths worldwide were associated with bacterial antimicrobial resistance, with 1.14 million deaths directly attributable to It. If current trends continue, researchers estimate that by 2050, 1.91 million people could die each year because of antimicrobial resistance.
Pet owners have a role in this because resistant bacteria do not recognise the boundaries between human and veterinary medicine. One habit I would be happy to see disappear is the home collection of half-finished antibiotic strips and bottles. A dog develops loose stools, someone remembers the medicine prescribed six months ago, and treatment begins before anyone has worked out why the diarrhoea is happening. It stops as abruptly as the symptoms stop.
Diarrhoea treatment is an excellent example of how veterinary medicine has changed. For years, metronidazole, commonly known by the brand name Flagyl, was almost automatically prescribed to dogs with diarrhoea. It still has legitimate uses, but routine uncomplicated diarrhoea is generally not one of them.
Current evidence-based veterinary guidelines recommend against antibiotics for dogs with mild and even moderate acute diarrhoea, including many dogs with bloody diarrhoea, provided they do not have evidence of severe systemic illness. Most improve with appropriate supportive care. Antibiotics are reserved for the smaller group in which there are signs suggesting severe disease. There is another reason not to casually reach for metronidazole. Antibiotics can alter the intestinal microbiome, sometimes substantially.
The same principle applies elsewhere. Two dogs with identical-looking skin lesions may have completely different diseases, so don’t use leftover medication from one pet for another. Recurrent skin and ear infections are particularly important. If your dog returns every few months with another infection, repeatedly treating the bacteria without asking why they keep returning solves only half the problem. Allergies, endocrine disease, anatomy and moisture may all contribute. Sometimes the sensible next step is a culture, not another antibiotic.
Treat the Cause
I remember treating a dog with a wound that simply would not settle. He had received multiple courses of antibiotics, with temporary improvement followed by another flare. Instead of trying antibiotic number three or four, we sampled the infection for culture and sensitivity testing. That allowed us to find out what was actually growing and which drugs it was susceptible to.
Once an antibiotic is genuinely required, use it properly. Follow the prescribed dose, frequency and duration. If your pet vomits the tablets, develops side effects, or becomes impossible to medicate, call your veterinarian. Equally, don’t pressure your veterinarian for an antibiotic “just in case”.
Antibiotics are extraordinary drugs, and we need to stop treating them as ordinary ones. Responsible use is not about denying sick animals treatment. It is about making sure that when your pet develops a bacterial infection, we still have an antibiotic that works.
Nameeta Nadkarni is a veterinary soft tissue surgeon and pet blogger from Mumbai.