Ditch the app blockers, it’s discipline that helps

Initially, it seemed quite “cool" as the app gave her various options: did she want to be alerted that her focus phase was starting; what were the apps she want locked; did she want to be able to bypass the lock for a few minutes; if yes, how many minutes; would she be okay with paying to unlock it? In a fit of idealism and desperation, she chose the toughest of safeguards. “But it got so irritating after a point," she says. “There was no wiggle room."