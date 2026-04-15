Look beyond your performance rating to find the real purpose behind your career path

Appraisal season in India has become more complicated than ever. For a few weeks each year, organisations assign ratings, revise compensation, and signal future expectations. This year, those conversations feel different. Layoffs across sectors, cautious hiring, and rapid shifts driven by technology have made careers less predictable than before.

At the same time, a younger workforce is entering with very different expectations. They are less willing to wait, quicker to question, and more open to change. In this environment, appraisals are no longer just about performance. They have become emotional flashpoints. Some feel recognised, others overlooked, and many feel uncertain. Beneath all this lies a more important question: what exactly is an appraisal measuring?

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Most professionals assume it is a fair assessment of their contribution and potential. It is not. At best, it is a snapshot of performance at a point in time, shaped by business priorities and managerial judgment. At worst, it captures activity but misses what really matters. Yet careers are often judged through this narrow lens.

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Early in my career, I walked into an appraisal expecting recognition. I walked out without a job. My first reaction was simple: the system was flawed. With time I came to a more uncomfortable realisation. The system was not the real issue. My lack of clarity was. Careers rarely stall because of one bad rating. They stall when we treat that rating as a verdict instead of what it really is: a signal.

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In today’s world, where roles change quickly and skills become outdated faster than ever before, that difference matters even more. In my experience, clarity comes from three simple questions: purpose, choice, and driver.

The first is purpose. Why are you doing what you are doing? Earlier generations focused on stability. Today’s workforce is trying to balance income with growth, meaning and speed. There is no right answer. But there must be an honest one. In my first job, my priority was financial security. There were loans to repay and responsibilities to fulfil. Yet I spent my energy challenging the system instead of achieving that goal.

Misalignment, not unfairness, cost me my job. When effort is not aligned with intent, dissatisfaction is inevitable. Every appraisal then starts to feel personal.

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The second is choice. Why this role, this organisation, this path? Many careers are shaped by momentum. Campus placements, brand names and peer choices create a default path. Once on it, people continue because it feels safer than stepping off. But today’s job market is challenging that belief. Layoffs have shown that staying put is not always safe.

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Questioning your choices is uncomfortable but necessary. It helps you see whether you are choosing your path or simply going along with it. My own career involved several such choices. I moved across industries as technology evolved and eventually shifted to the social sector. None of these moves were obvious at the time, but they were deliberate. The difference between a chosen path and a carried path is the difference between ownership and drift.

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The third is driver. Why are you, specifically, doing this? In a market where many people have similar skills, the real question is not whether you are good at your job. It is whether you stand out. When I became the young CEO of a large legacy technology company, I was often asked what I brought that others did not. It took time to answer that honestly. Eventually, I realised my strength lay in simplifying complex problems and building an employee-centric organisation that could scale. This question forces you to look inward. Is your effort driven by ambition, fear, validation or comfort? Or by a genuine desire to build something meaningful? That inner drive decides whether you grow or get stuck.

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Looking back, the appraisal that once felt unfair was simply incomplete. It measured performance in a moment. It did not measure alignment. Appraisal cycles do not create confusion. They reveal it. The real risk today is not a poor rating. It is letting that rating decide your direction, especially in a world where external signals are becoming less reliable.

So before reacting this season, before updating your resume or questioning your organisation, pause. Ask yourself three simple questions: WHY are you doing this? Why are you doing THIS? Why are YOU doing this? Because your career is not defined by a number on a form. It is defined by the answers you are avoiding.

Vineet Nayar is founder-chairman of Sampark Foundation and former CEO of HCL Technologies.

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