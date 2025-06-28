We are all stuck in a pyramid scheme fuelled by AI FOMO
While there is a rush to invest in all things AI, people seem to forget that Chat GPT is just a ‘statistical echo of data’ and that generative AI gets things wrong too
Here is what I recently read about a company called Builder.ai and perhaps you did too? Here was a $1.5 billion company that had promised to make app designing as simple as “ordering a pizza" using an AI environment called Natasha. Apparently, the company began to fall apart in 2025 because of a revelation that Natasha was not AI at all and was actually 700 Indian engineers madly typing away. This made me laugh only because it dug up a memory of a video or a cartoon in which we go to the ATM, press buttons expecting high-tech delivery of cash but meanwhile there is someone behind the wall in a safari suit whose manly arm comes out of the slot. You know, low-tech silliness. Not that bad decisions leading to the loss of employment and well-being of innocent parties is otherwise funny in any way.