We are all stuck in a pyramid scheme fuelled by AI FOMO

Here is what I recently read about a company called Builder.ai and perhaps you did too? Here was a $1.5 billion company that had promised to make app designing as simple as “ordering a pizza" using an AI environment called Natasha. Apparently, the company began to fall apart in 2025 because of a revelation that Natasha was not AI at all and was actually 700 Indian engineers madly typing away. This made me laugh only because it dug up a memory of a video or a cartoon in which we go to the ATM, press buttons expecting high-tech delivery of cash but meanwhile there is someone behind the wall in a safari suit whose manly arm comes out of the slot. You know, low-tech silliness. Not that bad decisions leading to the loss of employment and well-being of innocent parties is otherwise funny in any way.

Life can be full of hard-to-believe-is-this-true comedy but apparently in the case of Builder.ai, I hear that this story wasn’t quite it. The truth about Builder.ai’s collapse was reportedly more about investors finding out about sketchy accounting. Builder.ai was allegedly not making as much money as it was telling its investors it was. You can see why someone wanted the other story to be true. The idea of Natasha on the outside being Nitesh on the inside with a BE and not just one Nitesh with a BE but many Niteshes with many BEs, is irresistible.

Financial investment is also about wanting stories to be true. It might sound rational but often it is about finding some stories irresistible. When I was a girl living in a Malayali world, the news from my parents’ hometowns in Kerala came in steady waves that made patterns easily discernible. One year, everyone was enthusiastically planting manjiyam to get rich, manjiyam being a kind of acacia tree. Another year we heard, everyone was into teak. I don’t remember what was special about these goats but one year was Peak Goat. Emus came along much later but they did. The special feature about these get-rich-quick schemes is that it feels very democratic. It is the opposite of your uncle from the Gulf going into the forest in Wayanad with his two brand-new friends who know exactly where to find a secret cobra with a jewel on its forehead. A goat in hand is better than a snake in Kalpetta. No one got rich with manjiyam.

All of last year, watchdogs of financial markets, institutional investors and other folks who are in the long game have been warning the world of “AI washing". This can be confused with AI washing machines which promise to dissolve detergent in water before the wash cycle starts but let’s not get distracted. AI washing is not so terribly exciting as technology sold as AI to excite investors who are looking for a new high.

A good 69% of Indian CEOs are hopping with their legs crossed, investing in AI even though they don’t quite know what it can do

One of the most honest stories I have read in this context was in an Outlook Business report about IBM’s 2025 CEO study. The study reportedly showed that FOMO was pushing investment in AI and that Indian CEOs were stressed because the revenue was not rolling in yet. In case that was one acronym too many, FOMO is the fear of missing out and the reason why small children hop about with their legs crossed rather than go to the bathroom. A good 69% of Indian CEOs are hopping with their legs crossed, the report says, investing in AI even though they don’t quite know what it can do because they are afraid of missing out.

I recently wrote a set of at-home exams and my 16-year-old nephew asked me what is stopping me from using ChatGPT. On WhatsApp I am hindered from climbing on to my soapbox and becoming a bore about how thrilling it is to be able to study in my old age. So instead I just said that in these exams, it was not about getting correct answers from texts, it is about being able to say something new. Of course, folks working in education are constantly having to warn students that generative AI can get things wrong too. And that it skips the steps of knowledge creation where humans first get things wrong, then right, then they get wonderfully inventive.

Casey Fiesler, an information science professor at the University of Colorado, Boulder, has an excellent explanation for why ChatGPT is not a search engine. Large Language Models, she says, is not searching for data, it only has a “statistical echo" of data. ChatGPT gets things wrong, Fiesler says, because it is “statistically probable, linguistically fluent not verifiably accurate." I heard this explanation and felt a deep sense of déjà vu—an echo of tech bro desire that doesn’t mind being wrong as long as it happens fast and sounds smooth.

The being wrong part is a problem, of course. It is the fast part that I think is a bigger problem. Why is everyone dying to be so fast? Why have big companies transferred their FOMO to not letting their employees go to the bathroom? Why do CEOs not want their employees to stay at home and look at their husbands or wives? People who already have a crazy amount of money feel like it isn’t enough. And like the people who worked for the pharaohs, we are stuck in their pyramid scheme.

With the disclaimer that I find a hand sticking out of the ATM slot funny, I want to say, my friends, AI is beginning to feel a wee bit manjiyam.

Nisha Susan is the author of The Women Who Forgot to Invent Facebook and Other Stories.

ChatGPT gets things wrong because it is statistically probable, linguistically fluent not verifiably accurate.