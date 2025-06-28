We are all stuck in a pyramid scheme fuelled by AI FOMO

Financial investment is also about wanting stories to be true. It might sound rational but often it is about finding some stories irresistible. When I was a girl living in a Malayali world, the news from my parents’ hometowns in Kerala came in steady waves that made patterns easily discernible. One year, everyone was enthusiastically planting manjiyam to get rich, manjiyam being a kind of acacia tree. Another year we heard, everyone was into teak. I don’t remember what was special about these goats but one year was Peak Goat. Emus came along much later but they did. The special feature about these get-rich-quick schemes is that it feels very democratic. It is the opposite of your uncle from the Gulf going into the forest in Wayanad with his two brand-new friends who know exactly where to find a secret cobra with a jewel on its forehead. A goat in hand is better than a snake in Kalpetta. No one got rich with manjiyam.