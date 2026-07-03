How architects are rethinking housing design to address rising heat in Indian cities

In 2023, when Kamran Haider decided to build a home for his family in Noida, he had two main requirements in mind. “I grew up in a range of houses—from DDA flats to farmhouses to builder floors—where the ‘weather’ was always getting in,” he says. “I wanted to protect my home from extreme heat and cold, as well as air pollution, which is a concern for anyone living in Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region).”
Coming from an engineering background, Haider was open to exploring alternative innovations. So he went to Monish Siripurapu, founder of the Noida-based Ant Studio, which works at the intersection of art, architecture and sustainability, to find solutions for his dream home.
“Haider wanted a sustainable house, not for any green rating or certification,” Siripurapu says. “We tried to offset as much carbon as possible by using green cement and biochar (a carbon-rich material).” Apart from rainwater harvesting and drainage systems that recirculate used water, the cooling strategy for the Haider residence combines passive design measures with efficient mechanical systems to minimise energy consumption while maintaining thermal comfort and indoor air quality.