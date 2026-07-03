How architects are rethinking housing design to address rising heat in Indian cities

At present, the priorities in the country remain skewed towards money and optics. “It’s common to hear clients say, ‘Line up the buildings this way because our marketing team feels it will sell well’,” Rastogi says. “Sometimes visibility from the highway ends up getting prioritised over thermal comfort, and that’s a trade-off worth questioning.” Clients also tend to push back on key decisions, like wall thickness, wanting it reduced to increase the built-up area, because such choices must have a payback. “The payback is often seen only in terms of the price at which the building can be sold, when, actually, the payback is instant,” she adds. “If you have thicker walls and shading, you need lesser air-conditioning. If you have lesser air-conditioning, you have lesser use for installed electrical power.”