How architects are rethinking housing design to address rising heat in Indian cities

In 2023, when Kamran Haider decided to build a home for his family in Noida, he had two main requirements in mind. “I grew up in a range of houses—from DDA flats to farmhouses to builder floors—where the ‘weather’ was always getting in,” he says. “I wanted to protect my home from extreme heat and cold, as well as air pollution, which is a concern for anyone living in Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region).”