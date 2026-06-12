Polar bears, climate change and responsible travel in the Arctic

That’s not why I nearly did not go. Isfjord Radio Hotel in Spitsbergen (the old name for Svalbard), where I had planned to stay after I flew into the Arctic Circle from Oslo, was inaccessible. It had lost all its snow in the third week of April, long before it should have. There are very few roads in Svalbard for vehicles. Snowmobiles and dogsleds are the usual mode of transport but they need ice, which has been melting faster over the past few years, making parts of this archipelago unreachable. Most tourists tour the islands on cruise boats in the summer months.