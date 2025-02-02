Artists take the farmlands into the gallery

An affinity towards agricultural themes was always part of Roy’s consciousness: “I grew up seeing agricultural practices in my village as that is the main source of livelihood for people in Tripura. On my bus ride to college, I would observe women working in the Durgabari tea garden." For a site-specific land artwork in her village, SECURE (UN)SECURE (2021), she planted paddy and placed white rubber scrap amidst the growth, an ensemble arranged in the shape of Tripura’s map. “Tripura’s landscape is transforming from paddy fields to rubber plantations through encroachment. In this work, I tried to address that."