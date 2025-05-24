Adapting Art Deco to Indian climate, culture and design

One of the more interesting stories we have this week is on the village of Dharmaj in Anand, Gujarat, which has more than 120 Art Deco buildings that date back to the 1930s and ’40s—that’s a lot for a village where, even today, just about 11,000 people live.

Many of these homes are in various states of disrepair and—with 2025 being the 100th year of the Art Deco style of architecture—there are efforts to restore them, as Avantika Bhuyan reports. But editing Avantika’s story reminded me of Tamil Nadu’s Chettinad region, which is said to have more than 10,000 decaying Art Deco homes, built in the last century, and abandoned because the following generations have moved away or cannot afford to pay for their maintenance.

Keeping old properties up to date can be an expensive and time-consuming affair, which is why many owners ultimately sell up or redevelop these sprawling old houses or movie theatres into more modern blocks. Over thelast 20 years, many of the beautiful, quirky, elaborate and comforting old Art Deco buildings have disappeared from our cityscapes. Urban enthusiasts may not be able to save the buildings themselves but they’re doing the next best thing—taking photos, tracking down their histories and putting information about Art Deco buildings onlinein an effort to document it. For India, Art Deco isn’t just about buildings; it represents a moment of aspiration and cosmopolitanism in a country that was on the verge of freedom. We also adapted the style, which originated in France, to our own climate, culture and uses, adding our own features, motifs and more. Do read the story as well as check the online projects we’ve mentioned—you might just find a building or a memory from your childhood. In this centenary year of Art Deco, architects are also conducting walks and talks, taking people through neighbourhoods where some of these homes still stand.

There’s a lot more happening this weekend, including the ongoing French Open, where young players are slugging it out in a world without the big three, set narratives or overwhelming favourites. Apart from the tennis, we have other suggestions for what you can watch, read, do and eat this weekend.

Try a zero-proof cocktail

With the introduction of zero-proof drinks and spirits as well as the rise of the “sober curious", especially amongst Gen Z, restaurants and bars are making changes to their menus. Many have made the shift to organic ingredients and innovative flavour profiles in order to make non-alcoholic drinks more than just “mocktails”, writes Arzoo Dina. Read more.

Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge offers a stunningly thin and light design. With its 6.7-inch screen, 200-megapixel camera and the Snapdragon8 Elite processor, it’s impressive, but does it go beyond the obvious talking points to deliver a great smartphone experience overall? Tushar Kanwar puts it through its paces. Read more.

Creators with autism use art to tell their stories

Narratives about autism in mainstream media often swing between extremes—either the ‘tragic burden’ or the ‘gifted savant.’ But the real stories are far more nuanced, and across India, autistic artists, filmmakers, musicians and writers are pushing back against outdated stereotypes. From blogs about navigating sensory overload to YouTube channels where young adults script and share skits about daily routines, autistic creators are shaping how autism is perceived—by others and by themselves. Divya Naik meets creators using art to reclaim their personal narratives. Read more.

Meet YouTube’s global head of music

Lyor Cohen, global head of music at YouTube, has spent over three decades in music, repping acts like Run-DMC and labels like Def Jam that helped define the ’80s hip-hop era. He led the Warner Music Group for nearly a decade, and for the past eight years, he’s been the global head of music at YouTube and Google. Despite being part of a platform that’s transformed the way music is made and listened to, Cohen, 65, says he doesn’t represent the company but the music industry. Cohen, who was recently in Mumbai for the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), speaks to Shephali Bhatt about the endless scroll, why artists struggle to make money, and the role of AI in making music. Read more.

How to buy a laptop that’s perfect for you

Deciding which laptop to buy is a confusing task in 2025—there are too many choices, personal considerations reign supreme, and unlike smartphones, we tend to focus more on the features and specs rather than the brand when it comes to buying a new laptop. There are always two camps, Macbooklovers and Windows afficionados, but leaving that aside, the choice depends onwhether you’re a gamer, a university student, working in a company, or someonewho edits movies on the fly. Laptops tend to last at least 4-5 years, and thenthe decision to upgrade can take another 6-12 months. Sahil Bhalla cuts throughthe clutter to find you the best laptops across categories, from thebest budget laptops to the top gaming ones. Read more.

The best wine and cocktail bars in Paris

Paris in the summer can be crowded and busy but after taking in the touristy experiences—a walk along the Champs Elysees, visiting the Notre Dame Cathedral and spending time at the beautiful Jardin des Tuileries—be sure to make time for the city’s high-quality eating and drinking destinations, writes Nikhil Agarwal and provides a handy list. Wine is everywhere in Paris—boutiques, wine bars, serious places that take wine and food pairing to the highest level, and multiple tasting events and wine dinners. The events, easy to find online, are at all levels from easy-going to expensive. Or you could just take a bottle with some cheese, sit on the banks of the Seine, and enjoy your drink while cruise boats sail by. Read more.