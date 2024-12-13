The heady business of art parties
SummaryOutside of fairs and galleries, parties are the place for collectors to spot trends, pick up gossip and find emerging artists to add to their collections
Cleopatra chats with Yayoi Kusama, who stands beside Raja Ravi Varma’s muse at Delhi’s Taj Mansingh—the opening scene of season 3 of the Netflix show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives is somewhat surreal until you realise it’s set at last year’s MASH Ball for which guests had been asked to dress like they had “stepped out of a painting". Delhi-based art collector and host Shalini Passi was styled as Cleopatra in a white-and-gold dress by Lebanese fashion designer Elie Madi, who had based the outfit on Jean-Léon Gérôme’s Cleopatra and Caesar (1866) and Frederick Arthur Bridgman’s Cleopatra on the Terraces of Philae (1896).
Despite being on crutches, gallerist Bhavna Kakkar was in a beetle-red skirt and blouse with white polka dots, her short hair and bangs coloured red to resemble Self Portrait by Yayoi Kusama. Film producer Mozez Singh and businessman Shaurya Jain wore costumes inspired by Takashi Murakami’s A Homage to Monopink to the party held, incidentally, to raise funds for Unicef.
One of the most striking outfits turned out to be that of Greg Foster, creative director of Jaipur Rugs. Not a fan of dress codes, Foster was in an all-white Rajesh Pratap suit. He met France’s cultural attaché Amandine Roggeman on the lawn. She pulled out a banana and silver duct tape from her tiny Prada bag and stuck the banana near his right lapel, converting his suit into a hat-tip to Mauizio Cattelan’s Comedian (2019). “I can’t claim credit for it although it looks like I was the intelligent one," Foster tells Lounge. He described the evening as “the Met Gala meets Bollywood Wives meets Marina Abramovic".
It might sound like an evening of dedicated decadence, but art parties in India have become all about doing business. It’s at such parties that collectors, gallerists, patrons and artists chit-chat about the goings-on in the art world, forge connections and build networks, and pick up clues about hot artists to add to their collections. Parties hosted by wealthy collectors usually coincide with major art events, which include Delhi’s annual India Art Fair, the Kochi-Muziris Biennale and the newer Art Mumbai, which concluded recently.
An artist’s practice is private but you know he has arrived when his name is whispered at parties. “The art industry is interesting because there is such a community to it," says Foster. “There is the absolute artistic side, the commercial side, the museum side and the cognoscenti. Art parties bring everyone together."
A lot of business is conducted over soirees and dinners—and this is not just true for the art world but for any luxury and lifestyle commodity. According to Arvind Vijay Mohan, who heads the art market intelligence firm, Indian Art Investor, million-dollar transactions have been routinely discussed, negotiated and concluded over power lunches at the Georges and Caprices of the world. “In the global order, those whose intent it is to sell important pictures and objects—dealers as well as collectors—have used dinners, parties, galas to very successfully transfer the ownership of said artworks by the end of the night," he says. The strictly-screened invitees include a mix of powerful curators, collectors and tastemakers, who ensure that the spotlit prizes are responded to favourably. “The art of transferring art objects in such a manner is a tad rudimentary yet in India, though there are some who have mastered this form," he adds.