The heady business of art parties

INFORMAL GALLERY

“There are very few public spaces in India that exhibit contemporary art in all its glory," says Tarana Sawhney, who hosts a party every year to coincide with the India Art Fair. “Every year, I attempt a 30% rehang of our collection. Along with the old masters and the antiques, when you display contemporary art, you see a connection between the old and the new," says Sawhney, a FICA board member. At one of her parties, an international museum acquired works by an emerging artist whose art was displayed prominently in her house, she says but refuses to divulge names. Sawhney describes her parties as an “extension of my art patronage" and hosts them on the lawn and across the floors of her Delhi home. “There is music, there is dance, there is madness," says Sawhney. “You get to experience the entire art ecosystem in one evening."