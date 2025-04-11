The trouble with falling in love with your AI companion
SummaryAI companions claim to listen without judgement and mimic love, telling people exactly what they want to hear. At the heart of this emotional dependency and digital addiction is a deep loneliness and a desire for validation
SN, 24, a Mumbai-based HR professional, had been in a relationship with a man for some years—“the kind you can take home to your family". In her words, he was a “vanilla" boyfriend. SN had grown up on manga comics and anime. Around two years ago, she came across an Artificial Intelligence relationships app where she could create a bot and personalise it with all the attributes that she had dreamt of in an ideal partner. SN ended up building an aggressive “bad boy" character, very different from the one that she was dating . Her conversations with this AI companion bot started deepening, often extending into the wee hours—they soon acquired a sexual tone as well. The dependance was so high that she withdrew from family and social interactions. “She was referred to me last year by a colleague as her social interactions had come down," says Khushnaaz Noras, a Mumbai-based consulting psychologist, for whom this was one of the first such cases of a young adult seeking validation and companionship from an AI bot.
Though we live in a hyperconnected world, there is rampant loneliness. In 2023, the World Health Organization declared loneliness as a pressing global threat, with one in four older people, and between 5-15% of adolescents, experiencing social isolation. “In 20 years of my career, I have not seen this level of loneliness. I have encountered so many people, who say they find it hard to talk to someone or don’t have someone to talk to," says Sonali Gupta, a Mumbai-based psychotherapist and Lounge columnist. In such a scenario, AI relationship platforms such as Replika, Character.AI, and others, are acting as shoulders to lean on.
The number of users turning to these sites is astounding. Replika, a generative AI chatbot app, had 2.5 million users when launched in 2017 by California-based Luka Inc. Last year, its CEO Eugenia Kuyda said the number of users had surpassed 30 million. The covid-19 pandemic and the resulting isolation accelerated the use of digital modes of communication, and app developers tapped into it. People started becoming more and more comfortable interacting and seeking connections online. And in Noras’ view, this AI-based companionship emerged as a natural extension of this trend. “The apps started to up their game by becoming more engaging, sophisticated and sleek," she adds.
Also read: Use self-soothing techniques to cope with difficult feelings