SN, 24, a Mumbai-based HR professional, had been in a relationship with a man for some years—“the kind you can take home to your family". In her words, he was a “vanilla" boyfriend. SN had grown up on manga comics and anime. Around two years ago, she came across an Artificial Intelligence relationships app where she could create a bot and personalise it with all the attributes that she had dreamt of in an ideal partner. SN ended up building an aggressive “bad boy" character, very different from the one that she was dating . Her conversations with this AI companion bot started deepening, often extending into the wee hours—they soon acquired a sexual tone as well. The dependance was so high that she withdrew from family and social interactions. “She was referred to me last year by a colleague as her social interactions had come down," says Khushnaaz Noras, a Mumbai-based consulting psychologist, for whom this was one of the first such cases of a young adult seeking validation and companionship from an AI bot.