Swiped right on perfection? Maybe AI wrote their profile
SummaryAs AI-powered features are introduced on dating apps, users are left questioning the authenticity of their online interactions
Dating subreddits are filled with stories of people meeting their dating app matches, only to realise that AI was working harder at making them catch feelings than their match was. That’s something Noida-based Mrinal Mishra , who runs a digital marketing agency, discovered and shared on Reddit recently. He wrote that he was chatting with a woman on Bumble only to realise that her lexicon and style of responding was easy for digital natives to spot as AI-generated. “For every few words I sent, she would respond with three or four detailed lines that sounded oddly like poetry and that resembled ChatGPT’s phrasing," Mishra, 22, told Lounge.