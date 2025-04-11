Swiped right on perfection? Maybe AI wrote their profile

Until recently, AI’s presence on dating apps remained minimal and subtle, with platforms like Bumble providing AI-driven ice-breakers as auto-suggestions to spark conversations and Tinder using AI to personalise match suggestions based on user behaviour. But the landscape is shifting. As AI-generated responses and AI-powered features become increasingly common on dating apps, users are left questioning the authenticity of their online interactions. Am I chatting with the real person or a version that’s been aided by AI, is a question users have to weigh. It adds more complexity to making those early decisions about where a relationship could go. It’s changing the way people connect and is raising important questions about the potential risks and benefits of relying on AI to navigate romance.