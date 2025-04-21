Can AI help employees be happier at work?
SummaryAutomating repetitive tasks frees up time for employees to do more with their lives outside the office, improving work life balance
I can’t imagine my work life without AI," says Pratik Joshi, 24, a marketing professional at an advertising firm in Mumbai. “It helps me plan my to-do list, my projects, my work meetings, even when I should take a break."
There are two reasons Joshi likes to stick to a daily schedule made by artificial intelligence: It helps him stay more “efficient" at work, and also have some free time during the day to go to the gym or pursue other interests like skateboarding—all things that he believes have helped him strike a better work-life balance. “This is my first job and I want to give my best, but I am not going to compromise on other aspects of my life. I give ChatGPT my prompts and it plans my days better than I could perhaps do it by myself," says Joshi, who, besides ChatGPT, also uses FeedHive to plan his social media profile (he plans to become a full-time content creator eventually). “Plus, it helps refine my work; my presentations are better, I feel."