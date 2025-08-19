Why AI tools aren't creating more free time at work
Despite a century of progress and the promise of AI-driven efficiency, the modern workday is getting longer, not shorter
In 1930, economist John Maynard Keynes optimistically predicted that humans of the future would need to work only 15 hours a week because, in the next 100 years, technology would have automated many tedious and time-consuming tasks. Nearly a century later, the fantasy of 3-hour work days hasn’t come true, though many companies around the world are opting for 4-day work weeks thanks to improved efficiency in their operations due to automation. The flip side of this trend is, of course, a surge in layoffs as well as proportional reduction in the salaries of employees working shorter shifts to maximise the company’s topline.