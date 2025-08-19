Why AI tools aren't creating more free time at work

Even where an artificial intelligence (AI) mandate is yet to be formally adopted at the organisation level, AI tools are being widely used by individuals to reduce the drudgery of their daily grind. For perspective, a recent report shows, India is the largest user of ChatGPT, surpassing the United States and Indonesia. Time that was once spent on executing repetitive tasks, like workflow management, has been freed up, allowing employees to focus more on strategic goals. The logical conclusion, based on these shifts, would be that AI’s transformative hand is improving our work-life balance. If you have chunks of time freed up from your schedule, you would be most likely spending it with family or friends, or whatever activity gives you joy, right? Quite wrong, as it turns out.