Meet the artist restoring biodiversity in Karnataka's Western Ghats through rewilding

Besides these community programmes the centre has been instrumental in organising seminars and workshops for creative practitioners to generate ecological awareness. As a homage to his artist teacher at M.S. University Baroda, the late Sri Krishna Chhatpar, Arunkumar instituted the 15-day Pro-Seed artist residency in 2024. The residency aims to connect young artists with the natural world and is open to Indian artists under 30 who are interested in exploring ecological themes. For Muskan Parekh, one of six artists in this year’s cohort, “The residency offered a different way of seeing. More importantly, it encouraged me to ask deeper questions as an artist: What is my responsibility? How does my artistic practice respond to or engage with the ecological and social realities around me in a meaningful way?”