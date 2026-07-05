Meet the artist restoring biodiversity in Karnataka's Western Ghats through rewilding

It is an orchestra like no other. The croaking of the Malabar gliding frog is interspersed with the deafening crescendo of the cicadas. Accompanying them is the pitter-patter of rain as it glides down the leaves of the trees surrounding the SARA (Sustainable Alternatives for Rural Accord) Centre in Dombekoppa village in Shivamogga district of Karnataka. The monsoon has finally made an appearance in this part of the Western Ghats.