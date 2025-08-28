Arundhati Roy makes a striking confession early on in her luminous new memoir, Mother Mary Comes to Me. Explaining her reason for running away at the age of 16 from her home in Kerala and her mercurial mother, the renowned educationist Mary Roy, she writes, “We (she and her mother) settled on a lie. A good one. I crafted it—‘She loved me enough to let me go.’ That’s what I said at the front of my first novel, The God of Small Things, which I dedicated to her." A tiny stab of fiction, framing a putative work of fiction.

When I meet Roy on a video call on a balmy August afternoon, it’s the first thing we talk about. As she writes towards the end of the book, the late writer, and Roy’s close friend, John Berger, never made a distinction between her fiction and non-fiction. “To pit one against the other, fact versus fantasy, is absurd," she says. “As (the Italian filmmaker Federico) Fellini said, fiction is truth. Everything I write is a search for the form and language for this truth."

In Mother Mary, Roy has to repeatedly reckon with the force behind this statement as the lines get blurred, often in unexpectedly hurtful ways. After Mary Roy read a passage in The God of Small Things (where the twins, Esthappen and Rahel, remember their parents fighting, pushing them from one to the other, saying, “You take them, I don’t want them"), she asked her daughter, “Who told you this?" When Roy said it was fiction, she retorted that it wasn’t—then she turned to the wall and fell silent.

View Full Image Arundhati Roy after the Booker Prize award ceremony in 1997, which she won for her debut novel, The God of Small Things. (File photo/AP)

“There are things that I thought were fiction but turned out to be subconscious memories," Roy, who is now in her mid-60s, tells me. “I am not even conscious of burying my pain." In a sense, writing this book has been an exercise in trying to answer the questions that bother us all: Who are we? Where do we come from? What are our memories?

“I’m not someone who kept diaries or wrote down my thoughts—except once, after meeting my (estranged) father (Rajib ‘Micky’ Roy) for the first time as an adult," she says. “What I really trusted, as I wrote this book, were feelings."

Mother Mary Comes to Me, addressed to Mary Roy (or Mrs Roy as the children who studied at the school she set up in Kottayam had to call her), is a montage of a lifetime of feelings. It tells the story of how Suzanna Arundhati Roy, a quiet girl growing up under the severe regime of her mother, became Arundhati Roy, architect, scriptwriter, actor, world-famous author, and a voice against injustices around the world.

In her inimitable prose, playful and piercing by turn, Roy looks back on her life, with a disarming candour. In 1976, she arrives in Delhi as a naive young girl, meets her first love (a handsome, bearded architecture student she nicknamed “JC" for Jesus Christ), lives hand to mouth for a few years, before her peripatetic existence takes her briefly to Goa, where she and JC have a quasi-legal marriage.

Eventually she returns to Delhi, where she falls in love with filmmaker and naturalist Pradip Krishen (Pradip K in the book). She marries him, this time for real, scripts several avant-garde films with him, acts in a few, before throwing it all away to write The God of Small Things, which changes the very course of her life.

Most of her admirers are aware of this broad narrative. In Mother Mary, Roy fills up the gaps and interstices, revealing the brick and mortar that went into building up herself. “It’s been all an experiment," as she puts it. “A living experiment—both my life and work."

DISORDER AND EARLY SORROW

If The God of Small Things gives the reader a glimmer of Roy’s childhood in the sleepy village of Ayemenem in Kottayam, Mother Mary presents the full lay of the land—no holds barred.

Looming over little Arundhati’s life is the figure of her mother, a visionary educationist who founded the Pallikoodam School in Kottayam along with an Englishwoman, Mrs Mathews, in 1967. In 1986, Mary Roy became a national icon when she won a long-drawn legal battle to secure Syrian Christian women equal property rights with their male counterparts. That year, the Supreme Court invalidated the Travancore Christian Succession Act of 1916, which Mary had been a victim of, and applied the Indian Succession Act of 1925 to the Syrian Malabar Nasrani community of Kerala.

These towering feats, especially after she won her case against her brother G. Isaac (Rhodes Scholar, failed academic, and the inspiration behind the pickle baron in The God of Small Things) turned Mrs Roy into a living legend. She became a “gangster," as her daughter calls her, with an outsized personality, a terrible temper and a knack for throwing choicest tantrums. “But she could be charming and charismatic, too," Roy says. “Everybody knew, even those who were hammered by her, that the children in her school were getting a remarkable education."

The beneficiaries of this education included Roy and her brother, both of whom bore the brunt of their mother’s rage—he far more than her, oddly for an Indian family, where boys are treasured over girls. It ranged from verbal abuse, to physical violence, to relentless emotional blackmail. In Roy’s stylised recounting, there is plenty of black humour in the story, including laugh-aloud moments, unbelievable as it may sound.