Reading about the cruelties and eccentricities of Mary Roy from our current awareness of mental health, it becomes apparent that she had a war raging inside her mind. But what’s more fascinating is her daughter’s steely resolve not to react, her refusal to cave in even when she is called names and hit by her mother. Except for one occasion, Roy never rose to Mrs Roy’s baits. She kept returning to Kottayam as an adult, quietly suffered her insults, jibes and humiliations, and looked after Mrs Roy till her last breath. “There was indisputably a light coming out of her school and her mission," Roy says, “but for her to shine that light, my brother and I had to absorb the darkness."