Circles of Freedom: An immersive study of the life of Asaf Ali
SummaryT.C.A. Raghavan’s book is a reminder of the price people pay when they choose to live by their beliefs, come what may
Diplomat-turned-historian T.C.A. Raghavan’s fourth book, Circles of Freedom, is an immersive study of the life and legacy of the lawyer, freedom fighter and, briefly, diplomat, Asaf Ali (1888-1953). But radiating out of this robust core are other lives and other voices that tell a story of “Friendship, Love and Loyalty in the Indian National Struggle," as the subtitle puts it.
Reading this book over several weeks in the lead up to India’s recently concluded general election was a reminder that big moments in history—be it freedom from British rule or the taming of fascist politics—have always come at a cost. Not only are lives upended, as dissenters are sent to jail for speaking up against governments (as was Asaf Ali in 1942 and as has been student activist Umar Khalid since 2016), but everyday human bonds and affection are also destroyed in the process. In a piece in The Telegraph on 7 June, titled Friends and Unfriends, journalist R. Rajagopal made a similar point while surveying the many filial and friendly relations that didn’t survive the difference of political opinions in the lead up to the 2024 elections.
Raghavan’s initial intent, he tells me when I meet him in Delhi, was to write a straightforward life of Asaf Ali. But the idea fizzled out due to the paucity of primary sources that could make for “a meaty book".