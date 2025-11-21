“This is a very significant victory," says Dola Banerjee, who was part of the bronze medal-winning 2005 team, which won India’s first women’s team event at the Asian Championships. “All these years it seemed like archers from Korea are good at moving on. If they shoot a seven, rather than dwelling on it and jeopardising the set, they would bounce back with a 10 on the next shot. Meanwhile, Indian archers would go in a downward spiral, punishing themselves for one mistake. With this win, hopefully, we have proved that we can keep our cool in the big moments."