Asian Games 2026: What to look forward for India after successes in weightlifting and skeet wins?

The Asian Games formally kicked off in Japan on 19 September, and India is looking to build on its Glasgow Commonwealth Games success. Apart from an unprecedented medal tally in boxing, wrestling, weightlifting and judo, India put on a big show in track and field at the Commonwealth Games lite in Glasgow in August. Neeraj Chopra won silver and Yash Vir Singh took bronze in men’s javelin, while Praveen Chitravel won a silver and Selva Prabhu Thiruman won bronze in men’s triple jump.
The Asian Games formally kicked off in Japan on 19 September, and India is looking to build on its Glasgow Commonwealth Games success. Apart from an unprecedented medal tally in boxing, wrestling, weightlifting and judo, India put on a big show in track and field at the Commonwealth Games lite in Glasgow in August. Neeraj Chopra won silver and Yash Vir Singh took bronze in men’s javelin, while Praveen Chitravel won a silver and Selva Prabhu Thiruman won bronze in men’s triple jump.
Apart from these, India also secured medals in decathlon (Tejaswin Shankar, bronze), long jump (Murali Sreeshankar, silver), high jump (Sarvesh Kushare, silver), and women’s discus throw (Seema Kaliramna, bronze). Meanwhile, national record holder Gulveer Singh secured a historic double with bronze and silver in 5,000m and 10,000m respectively as India won 10 athletics medals.
Apart from these, India also secured medals in decathlon (Tejaswin Shankar, bronze), long jump (Murali Sreeshankar, silver), high jump (Sarvesh Kushare, silver), and women’s discus throw (Seema Kaliramna, bronze). Meanwhile, national record holder Gulveer Singh secured a historic double with bronze and silver in 5,000m and 10,000m respectively as India won 10 athletics medals.
The Indian contingent to Japan comprises about 500 athletes — significantly more than the 122 sportspersons who won 39 medals in Glasgow — as the Asian Games feature 43 sports (compared to 10 at Commonwealth Games), including cricket, hockey and kabaddi, sports in which Indian men and women are hot favourites to win medals.
Historically, India has performed well at the continental competition and this year a stellar outing is expected from its 75-member athletics squad, despite the withdrawal of the injured Neeraj Chopra. However, at the Asian Games, the competition steps up a notch, so Indian athletes need to do the same. Gary Hall, high performance director at Inspire Institute for Sport, reckons that the Indian contingent should treat it like they’re competing in the Los Angeles Olympic Games.
The long term goal
The focus has always been on the Asian Games, says James Hillier, athletics director at Reliance Foundation, where top athletes including Sreeshankar, Shankar and sprinters Animesh Kujur and Gurindervir Singh train. “This is the marquee event our athletes have been relentlessly building toward for years. While previous competitions allowed us to hit key performance targets, they were stepping-stones to where we are today,” he says. The Indian contingent is at an acclimatisation camp near Tokyo before moving to Aichi-Nagoya a couple of days before the games.
Moments after breaking Anju Bobby George’s long jump national record in Bhubaneswar earlier this year, Ancy Sojan was clear that her next goal is the Asian record with a leap of 7m. “My focus is completely on Asian Games right now. I am trying to stay injury-free as I build my fitness and strength to help improve my runway speed to attack the take-off. I have been working very hard with my coach, and we are happy with where we are at the moment,” says Sojan, who is confident of winning gold.
This confidence is down to better preparation, thanks to good facilities, structured training and greater international exposure. “We are more professional, possess stronger belief systems, and are better prepared than ever before. Every athlete on this team has earned their spot because they are firmly in the medal zone,” says Hillier.
Prospects to podium
India is sending a strong contingent to the Asian Games, notes Martin Owens, head coach at Odisha Reliance Foundation High Performance Centre. The squad is boosted by the return of Asian Games gold medal-winning steeplechaser Avinash Sable and hurdler Jyothi Yarraji, both of whom have recovered from ACL injuries. Also encouraging is India’s depth in javelin with Rohit Yadav and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Yash Vir who replaces the injured Chopra. Shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor and middle distance runner Parul Chaudhary are other top medal prospects for India. Commonwealth medallists Shankar, Sreeshankar, Chitravel, Kushare and Gulveer would be gunning for gold.
But for those prospects to turn into podium finishes, Hall is clear that India’s track and field athletes will need to step up, and deliver their game plan. “They will have to give their best performance and then learn from it,” says Hall, adding that the longer term goal is qualifying for the LA Games.
Kujur, the 200m national record holder is determined to do well in Japan. His Commonwealth Games performance left much to be desired, so he returned to India and underwent an intense training phase with Owens to ensure that his conditioning is at a peak at the Asian Games. “Small technical mistakes cost me time in earlier races, but I strongly believe I will become the first Indian to run a sub-10 and sub-20,” says Kujur.
Competing against a world-class field in Japan will be a fierce challenge, but Indian athletes are confident that their performances will reflect the rigorous preparation that they’ve put in. “We are heading into these Games full of optimism, excitement, and ready to deliver,” says Hillier.
Shrenik Avlani is an independent writer and editor.