In three of the most fascinating segments of the book, the authors examine claims (including “model constitutions") that are advanced from the princely states (and especially Manipur), from the colonial legislatures in the provinces, and from the tribes. In another segment, the authors discuss how the Constitution was “taken on tour" in various “far-flung" parts of the country: where people could not access the Assembly, the Assembly went to them. Just about everyone had something to say about the Constitution—and, what is even more striking, the secretariat of the Constituent Assembly had a process through which such correspondence was catalogued, filed and actually placed before members of the Constituent Assembly for their consideration.