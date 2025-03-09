Faster and higher: The reason why athletics record are tumbling around the world

When Nike revealed their Vaporfly shoes in 2017, a new design that featured US space agency Nasa-designed foams, a stiff carbon-fibre plate in the sole, and an elaborately curved, boat-like shape, “super shoes" became the raging debate of the running world. Some argued that the shoes were akin to performance-enhancing drugs, the athletics world body or World Athletics considered banning them, and arguments flew back and forth about whether they conferred an unfair advantage. Eventually, it came to a decision—a shoe was going to be allowed in competition only if its kind was reasonably available to all competitors. This made sense. While it was once worn only by a select few runners like the marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge, shoes like the Vaporfly have now become the default choice for all runners, even at amateur levels, levelling the playing field but also raising it.