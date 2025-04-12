Aurangzeb's tomb: ‘Correcting’ historical wrongs is a slippery slope
SummaryMaking sense of Aurangzeb is a complicated affair; we must be wary of simplistic explanations and propositions. Historians can take a step back and analyse the ways in which historical events are remembered, but societies engage with history more emotionally
In 1654, the future Mughal emperor Aurangzeb issued a set of strict instructions to one of his sons. The prince was to wake up 72 minutes before sunrise, commanded the father. He had 48 minutes thereafter for his toilet and bodily business, followed by prayer and breakfast. If he were on the road, he was to mount his horse 48 minutes after sunrise, and make sure he crossed every assigned post on his route punctually. Time was also allocated for correspondence, reading poetry, “improving your handwriting", and holding an audience with leading officials and courtiers. At the end of the day another round of prayer was to follow, until at 9pm, as per Aurangzeb’s wishes, the prince was to tuck himself into bed. This way the young man would not only form solid habits, but also project a fitting picture of royal character.