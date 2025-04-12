Aurangzeb's tomb: ‘Correcting’ historical wrongs is a slippery slope

Different views of history

To be clear, these narratives do hold substance. For Aurangzeb, it is true, the Marathas and the Sikhs were mere rebels. After all, he was the emperor, and even in the 19th century, when the Mughals were reduced to figureheads, their status as India’s sovereigns was widely acknowledged. So, in his view, acting against these forces was a matter of state—a legitimate ruler swatting down pesky irritants. All the same, it is equally true that to the Marathas, this was a case of resistance against a conqueror not “rebellion"; it was a quest for a new vision of things. Where the Mughals saw a “mountain rat" in Shivaji, the Marathas celebrated a Chhatrapati (sovereign). Where to Aurangzeb the execution of Shivaji’s son Sambhaji was the liquidation of an upstart, to the Marathas it was the murder of their king. And depending on where you view the question from, both perspectives hold logic.