Australia’s ban on social media for kids below 16 is one parents can get behind
SummaryParents need to set strict boundaries with children and not have to rely on a ban, but let’s face it, social media and device addiction is anepidemic
“I wish I could move to Australia!" That was a sentiment expressed by a mother of two teen boys soon after she heard about Australia’s recent decision to bar children under 16 from using social media.
Is such a ban practically possible to implement? Minimum age verification can be tricky but the Australian government promises to work with experts and the industry to find ways to implement it without collecting personal information.