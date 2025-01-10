Australian Open 2025: The first Grand Slam of the year begins with tennis at a crossroads
SummaryAs tennis grappling with doping scandals, an unending season and uncertainty, a new generation of stars are poised to take centre stage at the Australian Open
For years tennis prospered in its bubble of excellence. With Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic pushing each other and the sport to greater heights, we lived in a perpetual state of awe. But Federer retired in 2022, a broken Nadal walked away last year, and Djokovic’s challenge seems to be on its last legs. The sheen is off. Federer and Nadal are not there to dazzle us to distraction anymore; the cracks are beginning to show.
As the 2025 season dawns, the sport is still reeling under the high-profile doping cases of Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek. Moreover, the lack of transparency and consistency in dealing with the positive drug tests showed the sport and its authorities in poorer light. Even as World No.1 Sinner prepares to launch his Australian Open defence, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appeal against him is pending in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).