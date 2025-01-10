The lanky Italian had set the tone, by defeating 10-time champion Djokovic in the semi-final in Melbourne. Remarkably, Sinner didn’t face a single break point against the Serb, who is regarded as the best returner in tennis. Sinner already possesses easy power and quality groundstrokes of both flanks; the improved serve gave his game a lethal edge. He continued to dominate the tour in 2024, finishing with the season’s best record of 73 wins to just six losses. On hard courts, he went an astounding 53-3. The 23-year-old ended the year on a high, winning the US Open, the ATP Tour Finals in hometown Turin and was part of the winning Davis Cup team.