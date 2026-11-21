Over a year ago, Zai Whitaker was at Lightroom Bookstore in Bengaluru to launch her poetry book, Dancing Frogs and Other Creatures in Verse. The former teacher set herself a challenge, that just like her young audience who must learn by-heart and recite poetry at school, she would read her poems out loud without looking at the book even once.
Her Talking Cub publisher Sudeshna Shome Ghosh was entrusted with the task of checking if the author got it right. And off she went, reciting poems about hermit crabs and confused cobras as her fans giggled along with her.
Whitaker paused and looked at her publisher, who nodded. Full marks.
That’s the sort of irrepressible joy that underscores the work of Whitaker, who has been writing for as long as she can remember.
Zahida aka Zai Whitaker was all of 10 years old when she not only wrote her first book, but also received her first rejection letter. Now 62 years later and with 28 books under her belt, she sits in her office at Madras Croc Bank near Chennai, lost in time. “I started writing children’s books when I was a child myself,” recalls Whitaker. “And part of that might have been because both my parents were writers and naturalists.”
If there was some sort of conservation royalty, Whitaker’s family would be as blue-blooded as the horseshoe crab. Fifty years ago, she co-founded The Madras Crocodile Bank Trust and Centre for Herpetology in Tamil Nadu with ex-husband Romulus Whitaker, also known as India’s snake-man. She’s now the managing trustee and has, over the years, been instrumental in creating awareness about conservation and herpetology through her writing.
Her parents, Zafar and Laeeq Futehally, were pioneering Indian conservationists, naturalists and writers, and her sister Shama, an accomplished author. And while to the world Salim Ali was India’s birdman, for Whitaker, he was Salim mamoo, her maternal uncle. So, Whitaker says, the house was full of reading and writing. Sheafs of paper would come from a factory her family ran, and they would be folded and stapled into mini books.
“I wrote a book which I called an adventure story,” says Whitaker. “But there was not much adventure to it. It was about a rabbit called Gumaxpindle, and he went exploring the world, stealing and eating carrots.”