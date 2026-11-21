Whitaker’s parents gave her honest feedback on how to improve her writing and storytelling. “My parents were great mentors,” she says. “They encouraged us and at the same time, told us how to get better.” Edits done, the 10-year-old illustrated the book and sent it off to Children’s Book trust. “I was waiting for the postman to arrive with a letter saying, what a wonderful book, and we are going to publish it. Instead, that entire package came back, but with such a nice letter that I still have it,” she says. “It gave a long explanation of why they couldn’t take it, and they were more interested in stories about India and Indians. Also, there have been a lot of rabbit stories. So why don’t I try something else? I was so happy with that letter, even though it was a rejection.”