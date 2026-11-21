Over a year ago, Zai Whitaker was at Lightroom Bookstore in Bengaluru to launch her poetry book, Dancing Frogs and Other Creatures in Verse. The former teacher set herself a challenge, that just like her young audience who must learn by-heart and recite poetry at school, she would read her poems out loud without looking at the book even once.
Over a year ago, Zai Whitaker was at Lightroom Bookstore in Bengaluru to launch her poetry book, Dancing Frogs and Other Creatures in Verse. The former teacher set herself a challenge, that just like her young audience who must learn by-heart and recite poetry at school, she would read her poems out loud without looking at the book even once.
Her Talking Cub publisher Sudeshna Shome Ghosh was entrusted with the task of checking if the author got it right. And off she went, reciting poems about hermit crabs and confused cobras as her fans giggled along with her.
Her Talking Cub publisher Sudeshna Shome Ghosh was entrusted with the task of checking if the author got it right. And off she went, reciting poems about hermit crabs and confused cobras as her fans giggled along with her.
Whitaker paused and looked at her publisher, who nodded. Full marks.
That’s the sort of irrepressible joy that underscores the work of Whitaker, who has been writing for as long as she can remember.
Zahida aka Zai Whitaker was all of 10 years old when she not only wrote her first book, but also received her first rejection letter. Now 62 years later and with 28 books under her belt, she sits in her office at Madras Croc Bank near Chennai, lost in time. “I started writing children’s books when I was a child myself,” recalls Whitaker. “And part of that might have been because both my parents were writers and naturalists.”
If there was some sort of conservation royalty, Whitaker’s family would be as blue-blooded as the horseshoe crab. Fifty years ago, she co-founded The Madras Crocodile Bank Trust and Centre for Herpetology in Tamil Nadu with ex-husband Romulus Whitaker, also known as India’s snake-man. She’s now the managing trustee and has, over the years, been instrumental in creating awareness about conservation and herpetology through her writing.
Her parents, Zafar and Laeeq Futehally, were pioneering Indian conservationists, naturalists and writers, and her sister Shama, an accomplished author. And while to the world Salim Ali was India’s birdman, for Whitaker, he was Salim mamoo, her maternal uncle. So, Whitaker says, the house was full of reading and writing. Sheafs of paper would come from a factory her family ran, and they would be folded and stapled into mini books.
“I wrote a book which I called an adventure story,” says Whitaker. “But there was not much adventure to it. It was about a rabbit called Gumaxpindle, and he went exploring the world, stealing and eating carrots.”
Whitaker’s parents gave her honest feedback on how to improve her writing and storytelling. “My parents were great mentors,” she says. “They encouraged us and at the same time, told us how to get better.” Edits done, the 10-year-old illustrated the book and sent it off to Children’s Book trust. “I was waiting for the postman to arrive with a letter saying, what a wonderful book, and we are going to publish it. Instead, that entire package came back, but with such a nice letter that I still have it,” she says. “It gave a long explanation of why they couldn’t take it, and they were more interested in stories about India and Indians. Also, there have been a lot of rabbit stories. So why don’t I try something else? I was so happy with that letter, even though it was a rejection.”
Later when the teenage Whitaker began writing what she dubs “bad” poems”, poet Nissim Ezekiel, a family friend, and she would exchange postcards. Letters saying, “No, Zahida, I don’t think this is a good poem. Yours, sincerely, Mr NE.” When he finally liked a poem, he sat down with her for an hour and explained why certain things weren’t working and what she could do to make it better. The poem got published in the Illustrated Weekly of India in the late 1960s.
The power of storytelling
As a grown-up, Whitaker realized the power of storytelling for conservation, and since then, she’s tried her hand at everything. “Whether it’s a report about our Agumbe project (in Karnataka) or the trustees’ minutes, or a proposal for funding, or a story, it’s all fun,” says Whitaker. “Because it gives me things to think about in language, in different landscapes of language, like official government language to silly poems, you know?”
Her career as a children’s author kickstarted when Radhika Menon of Tulika Books reached out to her. “I’ll always be grateful to Tulika because they’d say, come on, write a story for us. And I’d say, no, no, I can’t,” laughs Whitaker. “Yes, you can, they’d reply and you better have it done by this month.”
Whitaker turned to the work that she had done for many years with the Irula community in Tamil Nadu, including setting up the Irula Tribal Women’s Welfare Society, for inspiration. That’s how Kali and the Rat Snake, illustrated by Srividya Natarajan, was published in 2000. The story is based on the many Irula children Whitaker knows from her work, and who experienced discrimination at school.
Whitaker’s repertoire often delves into her own childhood but also her life spent exploring the wild. But it’s Salim Mamoo and Me, illustrated by Prabha Mallya, that I most relate to as a birding noob. Whitaker describes with great hilarity, how her whole family, including her “superstar uncle”, was gaga about birds. Except for her. She writes, “And off we went, the others sharing lists of must-sees and might-sees and I mentally listing hope-not-to-sees, such as bay-backed shrikes because I always thought they were tree-pies.” From there, she outlines the journey from bird scaredy-cat to bird lover, offering a peek into the birding societies of Mumbai of the past.
Whitaker has been writing books for over 26 years, and her enthusiasm is infectious. In 2023, she texted me from the Agumbe Rainforest Research Station (ARRS) in Karnataka, “Having a fascinating time in Agumbe… went along on six king cobra and cobra rescues, interviewed community people about their beliefs about snakes, pestered Ajay (Giri; ARRS’s field director) with questions. Wondering how to bring all this together in a story.”
Inspired, Whitaker began writing a poem about king cobras and how researchers track the species. A few days later, she texted me again, “Worked on ‘Ajay of Agumbe’ this morning… by hand, not on keyboard… and feel there’s some progress. What a difference it makes. My favourite pencil also.”
Her favourite pencil wrote the picture book, Ajay of Agumbe and the Signal Snake, illustrated by Rajiv Eipe (I was the editor). She invited us to Agumbe, to spend some time soaking up the landscape with Giri, tracking the flight path of the Draco dussumieri flying lizards and listening to the call of the Malabar whistling thrush.
Whitaker’s days are divided between work at the Croc Bank and writing, punctuated with exercise, swims, and lots of reading, from natural history to bits of Shakespeare. At Croc Bank, her role has evolved over the last 50 years. “I have reinvented my role and perspective, taking my age into account and the need to let others, younger and more in touch with current ideas, take a lead role,” she says.
Their vet, for instance, created a brush attached to a pole, which the star tortoises love, as the bristles provide tactile stimulation and mimic natural behaviours like scratching against rocks. For the Komodo dragons, blood popsicles are made to play with and then snack on. All of which lends itself to boosting the well-being of the animals. “There are areas like animal enrichment that I can contribute to, at the initial brainstorming stages especially, then let them take it forward,” says Whitaker.
She’s forever thinking of what next, and that includes a children’s book set in Chambal, where the trust runs a Gharial Ecology Project. For now, it’s time for another meeting, and finishing up the minutes of another. And the excitement of what the Komodos are up to and who has had hatchlings.
Bijal Vachharajani is an editor and author based in Bengaluru.