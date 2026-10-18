Autumn skincare: How to protect your skin from dryness and pollution

Autumn brings more than a change in temperature. As humidity drops and pollution levels rise in many Indian cities, skin can become more prone to dryness, irritation and dullness.
The shift from summer to winter is a good time to reassess your skincare routine. Focus on gentle cleansing, adequate moisturising and protecting the skin’s natural barrier rather than simply adding more products.
Autumn brings more than a change in temperature. As humidity drops and pollution levels rise in many Indian cities, skin can become more prone to dryness, irritation and dullness.
The shift from summer to winter is a good time to reassess your skincare routine. Focus on gentle cleansing, adequate moisturising and protecting the skin’s natural barrier rather than simply adding more products.
Understand Your Skin’s Needs
Look out for common seasonal skin concerns, including dryness and rough patches, particularly around the cheeks and lips. Your skin may also feel tight after cleansing or bathing, while dehydration and the buildup of dead skin cells can leave your complexion looking dull. Increased sensitivity, redness and flaking are other signs that your skin may need extra care.
Recognising these changes can help you adapt your skincare routine to the season rather than relying on the same products all year round.
Gentle Cleansing
Cleansing helps remove sweat, dirt, excess oil and sunscreen, but harsh face washes can strip the skin of its natural oils, leaving it feeling dry and uncomfortable. Opt for a gentle cleanser formulated with aloe vera, which can help soothe the skin while cleansing without leaving it feeling stripped.
During autumn, wash your face in the morning and evening, adjusting the frequency to your skin's needs. Avoid harsh soaps and aggressive exfoliation, which can compromise the skin barrier, and gently pat your face dry with a soft towel instead of rubbing it.
Moisturising is essential for keeping skin soft and supple as the weather cools. A good moisturiser helps reduce water loss and supports the skin's natural protective barrier, keeping dryness and tightness at bay.
Natural ingredients can complement your skincare routine by helping soften the skin, retain moisture and ease dryness. Shea butter, honey, coconut oil and oatmeal each offer different benefits, but choosing the right ingredient depends on your skin type and concerns.
Shea butter: Rich in emollient fats, shea butter helps soften rough skin and reduce moisture loss. It is particularly useful for dry areas such as the elbows, hands and legs.
Honey: A natural humectant, honey helps attract and retain moisture. It can be used in a rinse-off mask, although it may cause irritation in some people with sensitive skin.
Coconut oil: Coconut oil helps reduce moisture loss and soften very dry skin. However, it may clog pores in some people, making it a better option for dry body areas than acne-prone facial skin.
Oatmeal: Colloidal oatmeal, a finely ground form of oats used in skincare formulations, can help soothe dry, itchy skin and support the skin’s protective barrier. Look for products specifically formulated with colloidal oatmeal.
Besides topical skincare, a balanced diet rich in vitamins, antioxidants and essential fatty acids can also support healthy-looking skin. Include seasonal fruits and vegetables, nuts and seeds in your meals, and stay hydrated.
Dead skin cells can build up on the skin’s surface, leaving it looking dull and feeling rough. Gentle exfoliation can help improve texture, but overdoing it may irritate the skin and compromise its natural barrier. Avoid harsh homemade scrubs, particularly those made with sugar, and opt for a gentle exfoliating product suited to your skin type.
If your skin is dry or sensitive, choose a mild formula and use it sparingly. Avoid exfoliating skin that is irritated or inflamed, and follow with a moisturiser. If you experience persistent redness, burning or increased flaking, stop using the product.
Daily Sun Protection
Cooler weather does not eliminate the need for sunscreen. UV exposure can contribute to premature ageing, pigmentation and skin cancer throughout the year. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher every morning to exposed skin, and reapply approximately every two hours when outdoors, or sooner after swimming or sweating.
A Quick Guide
A consistent routine is often more effective than layering multiple products. As the weather changes, focus on keeping your skin clean, moisturised and protected.
Morning: Cleanse gently, apply a moisturiser suited to your skin type and finish with broad-spectrum sunscreen of SPF 30 or higher.
Evening: Remove make up and sunscreen, cleanse without stripping the skin of its natural oils, and apply a moisturiser to replenish hydration.
The key to healthy-looking skin through autumn is not an elaborate routine but a few thoughtful adjustments that help maintain moisture, protect the skin barrier and address your skin’s changing needs.
Shahnaz Husain is the founder of the Shahnaz Husain Group of Companies.