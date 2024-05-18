A note on the issue: Baby influencers with big ideas
The child influencers’ point of view may be different, but their audience and their aim is the same as any other influencer
The middle of May was the halfway point of the summer holidays as a child, when trips to the local library and video rental store increased as the days seemed to stretch longer and we needed more books and films to fill the hours. For “kidfluencers", or tween and teen influencers, though, slow lazy summer afternoons are unimaginable. These are children who work hard on their social media presence, creating short videos on make-up, fashion, books, films and science for a large and demanding online following.