India's badminton prodigy Lakshya Sen was in the doldrums after Olympics heartbreak. Here's how he came back to win
Ever since his Olympics heartbreak in Paris last year, India's badminton star Lakshya Sen has been in the doldrums. But a subtle mental shift has seen him end 2025 on a high with the Australian Open title
For most of 2025, Lakshya Sen was trying to put the jagged pieces of the puzzle in place. There were times when he was lacking physically, others when he struggled mentally. Heartbreak at the Paris Olympics seemed to be the epicentre of the crisis. It finally dawned on Sen that he had to take the time to heal. The prodigy had to learn about patience.