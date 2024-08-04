Lounge
Is Bal Gangadhar Tilak the original Hindutva icon?
T.C.A. Raghavan 7 min read 04 Aug 2024, 07:00 AM IST
SummaryA new biography of Tilak by Vaibhav Purandare dives into Indian politics of a century ago, the legacy of which stretches to contemporary times
Vaibhav Purandare’s study of Bal Gangadhar Tilak (1856-1920) follows his well-received biographies of V.D. Savarkar and Shivaji. This new book, Tilak: The Empire’s Biggest Enemy, in a sense, completes the triumvirate of the three interrelated historical legacies that have shaped modern Maharashtra and dramatically impacted national life. As Tilak’s last major biography in English appeared perhaps half a century ago, this fresh evaluation of his political career is timely given the tectonic shifts that have since taken place in India’s pollical culture. At least part of the impulse for these changes can be traced back to Tilak’s own innovations.
