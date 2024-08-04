Is Bal Gangadhar Tilak the original Hindutva icon?

Tilak’s responses to each of these may have appeared uncharacteristic, even a departure from his past positions, to the more diehard of his followers. He pledged loyalty to the Raj in Britain’s hour of need and clarified that he had never been hostile but had only sought administrative and governance reform. Then he put his weight behind healing the internal rifts in the Congress and the new moderation in his tone and tenor certainly helped bring about a unified Congress in 1916. Most significantly, he was to be the main force with Mohammad Ali Jinnah in reaching what was, in effect, a Hindu-Muslim pact between the Indian National Congress and the Muslim League to give Muslims greater political representation in relation to their population in elected bodies. Tilak’s role in this amounted to a Nixon-visiting-China moment and without his support and initiative, the agreement could never have been reached.