Bali's hidden gems for adventure seekers
SummaryIf sipping cocktails on a sunbed is boring to you, Bali has a plethora of exciting activities to try from fishing to hiking up volcanoes
For fans of South-East Asia, a trip to Thailand might not be the best option during the monsoon. However, if you head a little further east, you’d find that the monsoon months are probably the best time to visit Indonesia’s fabled island of Bali. These months constitute Bali’s dry season, making the island a perfect candidate to escape the monsoon.
Excellent food, world-class yoga and massage facilities, and the cultural highs of Ubud are possibly the first things that come to mind when thinking of Bali. But there’s more to the Indonesian island than the picture-perfect rice terraces, relaxing and rejuvenating massages, and endless parties at sprawling clubs in Canggu and Uluwatu, where famous DJs spin for you. It is a paradise for anyone with a sense of adventure. There is so much to choose from.