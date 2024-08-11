Bali's hidden gems for adventure seekers

We have two options to come back down—the long way along the rim of the volcano or back down the trail you took to come up. At around 7am, I joined the group taking the long way down, which was quite fun. The guide showed me fissures from where smoke escapes the volcano, and it was a treat to see the other side of the mountain, while walking on the black, granular volcanic sand, set off against the green mountains all around. The hike around the rim and back down took about an hour and a half, and by 8.30am I was back in the cab heading back to the hotel.